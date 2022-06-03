From Uche Usim, Abuja

Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Petroleum Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr Gbenga Komolafe, on Friday, disclosed that the underground fire at the Caritas University, Enugu was suggestive of the presence of shallow gas which may be associated with coal bed methane gas or gas seepage.

He added that in both cases, the inferno may not necessarily spring from a reservoir accumulation but associated gas which the drilling process provided a flow line; a development similar to incidents associated with coal mines.

Komolafe stated these in a statement he personally signed on Friday.

According to him, the Commission confirmed that there is no pipeline right of way in the area and that the incident was caused by the activities of some contractors who were drilling a water borehole on the premises of the University.

“One of the workers who suspected the fumes to be gas seepage reportedly wanted to confirm his suspicion, and in process introduced a source of ignition which led to the fire outbreak. It was the unfortunate action that provided a stronger basis for the qualification of the fumes as associated gas.

“Following the fire outbreak, the drilling contractor swiftly removed the drill pipes, demobilised the rig and immediately notified the Enugu state government of the incident. The state and federal fire services which were mobilised to the site, battled the fire for more than two days.

“The University authority cordoned off the site and restricted access to the area; and directed for the immediate discontinued usage of all facilities within the affected area, including a nearby hall used for examinations .

“Representatives of the NUPRC in collaboration with officials of NORSDRA, NMDPRA, NNPC, NCDSC and other related enforcement agencies paid visits to the site on May 27 and 31, 2022 respectively for preliminary investigation to ascertain the status and also gain insight on the cause to determine immediate safety and geotechnical measures required to put off the fire and prevent loss of lives, property and damage to the environment”, he explained.

Komolafe further disclosed that plans were being finalised by Caritas University to carry out a Geophysical Resistivity Survey of the area from June 3 and 4, 2022 to acquire data that will give better insight on the near surface gas concentration in the area and its potential spread.

“Also, an all-inclusive stakeholder engagement took place in Enugu on June 1, 2022 for alignment deliberations and mutual commitment to achieve the immediate killing of the fire and stoppage of the gas leakage.

“NUPRC is proactively collaborating with all relevant stakeholders and is determined to deploy appropriate technology to ensure that the fire is put off and the source of gas leakage is sealed to ensure environmental sustainability and safety of lives and property.

“Already, the Commission has identified an indigenous company with verified competence and proven track record in managing related fire incidents; and intervention options are being considered. This will be finalised after another visit scheduled for June 6, 2022”, he added.

