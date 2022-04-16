The President Emeritus of Enugu-USA, Mrs Ife SinaChi Ugwuonye-Okechukwu has dissociated herself from an open letter written to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State by Nigerian American Political Forum. She said she did not give her consent to the publication. In a statement Mrs. Ugwuonye-Okechukwu, who said she regretted the ulterior motive of those behind the publication, said: “I was very surprised, if not shocked at the content of the publication, and mostly about my name on it.”

She further added that the content of the message does not seem to be consistent with what the Nigerian American Political Forum stands for. Pointing out that the organization “is non-partisan”, the Enugu USA President Emeritus stated: “I want to believe that the writer(s) did not take this fact into consideration”.

While commending Gov. Ugwuanyi for his magnanimity and leadership, she advised those behind the publication that: “We should continue to encourage honesty of purpose in all of our endeavours, with dignity and respect for all humans, irrespective of social or political position. I hope that nothing like this would repeat itself,” even as she prayed God to continue to bless Enugu State and its citizens.