Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Following his quest to ensure permanent peace between herders and Farmers across Uzo Uwani Local Government Area, the Executive chairman of the council, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie, has inaugurated a joint peace committee.

Inaugurating the committee at the weekend at Umulokpa, the Council headquarters, the LG boss said the move was to ensure that the issue of farmers herdsmen clash is brought to a stop.

The committee which comprise the Chairman of the LGA as Chairman, Secretary of the LGA, Prince Emeka Oroko as secretary.

Other members of the committee include Leader of the LGA legislative House, divisional police officers (DPOs) in the LGA, Heads of other secret agents in the LGA, representatives of Miyetti Allah, Department of Agriculture in the LGA, Christian Association of Nigeria, traditional rulers, Neighborhood Watch members, President general Town Union among others.

Nnadozie charged them to bring a lasting peace between headers and farmers in the LGA.

“By this inauguration, I believe destruction of our farmland by herdsmen and killing of their cows by farmers will end permanently”, the council chairman expressed.

He further charged members of the committee to meet once a month, with the view of bringing any erring member of the two groups to book.

Recall that on April 25, 2016, a group of herdsmen – about 50, without been provoked invaded Nimbo – a sleepy agrarian community in Uzo-Uwanu LGA and embarked on a killing spree. Seven villages in the Community – Nimbo Ngwoko, Ugwuijoro, Ekwuru, Ebor, Enugu Nimbo, Umuome and Ugwuachara were affected in the attacks with houses, vehicles, properties and a church staff quarters razed down.

The herdsmen attacked at 6 am – well prepared, with guns, machete and clubs. The attack left 11 people dead with more than 100 others injured with gun shot wounds and machete cuts to all parts of their body.

Daily Sun gathered that the ugly memory of 2016 attack prompted the chairman to setup the joint peace committee to maintain peace among the herders and the farmer and forestall any possible clash among them.