Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has demanded that the Federal Government refund about N23.7 billion spent on the rehabilitation of federal roads in the state between 2007 and 2018.

He made the call when members of the Senate Committee on Works paid a courtesy visit yesterday in Enugu.

The governor recalled that the state government was invited to a national ad hoc committee on promissory note programme and bond issuance to settle the inherited local debts and contractual obligations on June 4, 2018.

“During the occasion, it was established that Enugu was owed the sum of N35.8 billion for interventions of federal road from 2007 to 2018 and was certified for reimbursement.

“With this intervention, Enugu State complied substantially with the condition for rehabilitation of federal roads, including awarding this project in accordance with Federal Government specifications through the Federal Ministry of Works’ rate,” he said.

Ugwuanyi said the ad hoc committee had explained that only N13.5 billion was approved for reinvestment in the state by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

“Out of the above sum, the state has received the sum of N12. 2 billion,” he said.

Ugwuanyi, while appreciating the members for the visit, said he was optimistic that it would accelerate the delivery of the ongoing federal highway in the state.

“I passionately implore you to lead the advocacy and administrative action that will facilitate the reimbursement of outstanding certified sum owed Enugu for intervention of federal roads in the state,’’ he said.

Chairman of the Committee, Adamu Aliero, said there was no reason why the money should not have been paid.