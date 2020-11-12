Enugu State government has warned motorists who unlawfully interfere with road traffic barriers restricting classified vehicles from plying the road “to forthwith desist from such action” as it would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on violators.

The warning was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, which expressed the government’s grave concern over the continuous illegal interference with road traffic barriers.

Aroh stated that such interference “negatively impacts on the traffic management plan along that road and creates serious safety and security concerns.”

The commissioner maintained that the barriers restricting classified articulated vehicles were in line with the government’s road traffic safety management plan along the Ugwuogo Nike – Opi road.