Raphael Ede, Enugu

The people of Enugu West senatorial district of Enugu state are predominantly Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and they make no pretences about that. So, on December 14, 2018, they organized a ‘Thank you/fund raising dinner’ for Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and 10 other of their candidates for the 2019 general elections.

Others are Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Awgu/Aninri/Oji River federal constituency; Hon. Dennis Amadi, Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency and the seven House of Assembly contestants.

The colourful dinner held at The Base Event Centre, Independence Layout, Enugu, saw a gathering of political associates, family friends, well-wishers, industrialists and captains of industry as well as top government functionaries.

Explaining the essence of the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of RICO Group, Sir Eric Chime, who chaired the event, said that it was primarily to appreciate the political representatives of Enugu West zone elected on the platform of PDP.

Chime who was unequivocal that the representatives of the zone in the National and State legislatures have done marvellously well in protecting the interest of the zone, said that they needed to vote them in again because, according to him, the “reward for good work is for more work.”

He said that the collaboration of the National Assembly members from the zone with the state government, as agents of peace, has brought political stability and good governance in Enugu State which ought to be sustained for the overall good of the entire state.

The synergy between the state government and the state’s federal lawmakers, he also stated, had translated to massive grassroots development in the State.

“We have nominated them and we want them to go and represent us. We are going to support them financially and during the election, we are going to do mobilization. We are going to give 96 per cent of the votes to our candidates during the election while we will give the governor 98 per cent.

“The synergy and sincere brotherhood shared by Governor Ugwuanyi and Senator Ekweremadu has brought peace, unity, political stability and good governance to our State. Enugu State has witnessed purposeful, responsive leadership and massive infrastructural development, which have uplifted the living conditions of our people.

“This is exemplified in all sectors- economy; road infrastructures, water projects, health, education, among others. Our choice is to support them to continue the good work because we cannot change a winning team.” Chime stated.

Member representing Awgu/Aninri/Oji-River Federal Constituency, Hon. Toby Okechukwu who introduced the candidates for the various political positions thanked the organizers of the fund raiser for their support, disclosing that well-meaning people of Enugu state and beyond had called on telephone to appreciate them.

READ ALSO: Garlands for best Igbo students in WAEC

Speakers after speakers extolled the quality representations of the candidates seeking re-election and added that unlike previously, Enugu was heading into a major election without crisis.

The obviously elated Ekweremadu told the constituents that whatever investment they had made for them will be a testament for development of good governance not only in Enugu but the entire Nigeria.

While he applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his uncommon humility and exemplary leadership in the last three and half years which engendered peace and security in the state, he promised to continue to partner with him to ensure that Enugu benefitted more from the federal government.

“I want to thank you for this event and the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly representing the governor. We are committed to good governance. Whatever resources you put today; you will not regret it because we are committed to good governance,” Ekweremadu promised.

After donation was declared open, some people announced their donations publicly with some people even donating their widow’s mite of N5,000 to appreciate and encourage the candidates. Communities, age grades and various community organizations also donated money and campaign materials, assuring the candidates that they were not in the journey alone.