Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Traditional rulers and stakeholders in Awgu and Oji River Local Government Areas of Enugu State have expressed shock over the number of abandoned constituency projects in the Enugu West Senatorial District.

The projects were allegedly attracted by former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and member representing Aninri/Oji River/Awgu Federal Constituency, Hon Toby Okechukwu.

These community leaders made their concern known during the presentation of the findings of a community constituency projects tracking organised by Divine Era Development and Social Rights Initiative (DEDASRI) and sponsored by Ukaid and ActionAid Nigeria.

A former President General, Okpuno Agude Kingdom, Ugwuoba, who is Chairman of the fact tracking committee in Oji River; Chief Paulinus Udekwe, expressed shock that even though 70 per cent of the funds for some of the projects had been released, most of them were either yet to take off or abandoned.

“Everywhere we went, we didn’t see workers; we didn’t see projects that are being executed. There was no sign at all. We went to PRODA and they said that about 70 per cent of the money has been given to the contractors,” he stated.

Some of the projects said to be either abandoned or yet to take off by the fact finding committee in Oji River include, completion of erosion control project at Isikwe Girls Secondary School, Achi at the cost of N60m, completion of Town Hall at Isikwe Achi at the cost of N10m, completion of Akunubi/Akwu Achi water project awarded at the cost of N5m.

Others are maintenance of a youth development centre in Achi at the cost of N10m, Egwu Achi road at the cost of N10m, Umuchime Enugu into rural road rehabilitation project at the cost of N20m, completion of Oji River regional water resources supply borehole project at Isiokwe Amankpunato Achi, at the cost of N15m among several others.

While expressing his frustration at the development, the traditional ruler of Agbada Kingdom, Igwe Ignatius Okpara described it as an abomination.

“Look at Agbada /Amankwo/Inyi road, what they have done there is not up to N5m. They’ve only done drainage. That is notwithstanding the fact that nobody told me about the project. They should inform us before undertaking any project in our domain. It will help us to monitor the quality of the job done but they wouldn’t do that,” he lamented.

Chairman of the community constituency project tracking committee in Awgu local government, Mr Julius Azinkpali, said that it was shocking to discover that most of the projects were either abandoned, poorly executed or yet to take off.

According to him, “Nothing was done about the project after site clearance, even when some of the projects were indicated to have been completed.

“Other failed and abandoned projects in the area include a N30 million Ogbuma rural road. The project was captured twice by a government agency and ministry at N30 million each. Only about 10 per cent work was done”.

He also listed other ill-fated projects to include Mgbowo rural road, Obuofia Ololi erosion control, Omuowo Junction–Amata Itukwu erosion control and completion of erosion control at Umuhu Owelli.

Azinkpali said that his people were unhappy with the number of abandoned projects, which were claimed to have been completed in the area. He bemoaned that the community had not felt presence of any completed projects.

In his reaction, Senior Legislative Assistant to Hon. Toby Okechukwu, Augustine Umejaku, said that some of the projects were actually done while some were not done.

He said: “The problem that we are having is not just because of the projects. The problem is with the people managing the projects. The community should maintain projects given to them. Some of the water projects have been vandalised. It is the duty of the community to protect the projects in their communities”.

Earlier, Executive Director, Divine Era Development and Social Rights Initiative, Mrs Ogechukwu Enwelum, stated that corruption would be reduced when citizens actively engage and demand accountability for the expenditure of public funds. She added that citizens’ engagement in tracking constituency projects will optimally bring about efficient service delivery and reduced wastage of funds through abandoned projects.