Magnus Eze, Enugu

The National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Enugu, has fixed September 9, for judgement on the petition filed by Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu challenging the election of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, representing Enugu West Senatorial District.

The panel, led by Justice H. H. Kerang fixed the date after the parties adopted their final written addresses.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) joined as petitioners in the case in which Ekweremadu (First respondent), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) (Second respondent) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), (Third respondent), asked the tribunal to dismiss for lack of merit.

Counsel to INEC, Emeka Udeogba, while, adopting the address said the commission’s address dated June 27 was filed on June 28.

He said upon receipt of the petitioners’ final address, the third respondent also filed a reply on points of law, adding that they relied on both addresses in urging the dismissal of the petition.

In the final oral address, counsel to the former deputy president of the Senate, A. J. Offiah, (SAN), said “upon receipt of the petitioners’ final address, the first respondent filed a reply on points of law, dated July 10, 2019, filed the same day. We intend to rely on all of them as our arguments on this matter.”