From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Pro-democracy group, Enugu State Citizens Support for Equity and Good Governance (ESCSEG), has said that the state needs a tested technocrat with a clear-cut vision of revamping every sector of the economy as governor in 2023.

Speaking at its Secretariat in Enugu yesterday, ESCSEG state Coordinator, Onyendozi Onwe, revealed that the group would not back any career politician or any candidate that doesn’t have plans to revive the fortunes of the state.

According to him, “career politicians are the problems of this country and our dear state has its fair share. Those who have turned politics as their only means of livelihood must be rejected at all levels of governance come 2023 if our state must continue to make progress.

Speaking on the current agitation for power shift to Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Onwe stated that, “the agitation for zoning is traceable to unequal distribution of resources among the component strata that make up a geographical entity.

“In a saner clime, zoning doesn’t make headlines but competency, capability, pedigree and proven integrity. But here, people believe that once a particular area is in charge, greater resources and attention would be channeled towards the development of that area at the detriment of the rest of the state.

He, however, said that ESCSEG supports a zoning arrangement backed with competence, capacity, proven integrity with a well defined manifesto.

“We’ll support tested technocrats with a clear-cut vision of developing our state from where Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi would stop. As a matter of fact, we have set our machinery in motion towards shopping for an acceptable candidate for possible support.”

“Last year, we toured 10 local government areas in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) where we sensitized our people on the importance of the ongoing continuous vote registration.

“We are taking another step forward towards ensuring that our people decide who governs them. Few disgruntled elites must not decide for us come 2023. The people must decide. I can assure you ESCSEG will make it happen in Enugu State come 2023.

He called on the youths to resist the temptation of collecting gratification to vote for unqualified and selfish politicians as their future should remain paramount to them.