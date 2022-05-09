From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A network of women led organizations known as Women Support Women, has revealed plans to fully back credible female candidates in Enugu State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The network which consists of about 130 organizations has continued to demand more inclusion of women in governance especially in winning elective positions in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The coordinator of the group, Onyinye Mama who spoke during a press conference in Enugu said that it was time for women to be given their rightful place in politics so they can adequately contribute to the development of the state.

She further said that women inclusion in policy formulation is important as they are empathic and can provide the needed solution to the nation’s challenges.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Today we are speaking with a formidable voice to support women who we believe have proved their worth at work place; women who we believe will change the stereotype of the system.

“We are supporting women who qualify on merit to challenge their male counterparts. We want to have women in the three senatorial zones holding strategic positions.

“I want to make it clear that Women Supporting Women is apolitical, it is non partisan, it is not citizen driven but women driven. We are supporting credible women.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The group further appealed to Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other political leaders in the state to ensure that the number of women currently at the State House of Assembly in increased from four to at least eight.

Attachments area