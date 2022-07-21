Youths of Ovogovo in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, under the auspices of United Ovogovo Youth Forum (UOYF), have described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a manager of human and material resources, who assumed office as governor at the most difficult time in the socio-economic life of the country but changed the tide in the state positively with numerous development projects and people-oriented programmes.

The youths also described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a man of peace, wisdom and vision, who saw the need to develop young people so that they can play their societal role as leaders of tomorrow.

They commended Governor Ugwuanyi for the peaceful and successful conduct of the party primary elections in Enugu State ahead of the 2023 general elections, pledged their unalloyed loyalty and support to the governor towards his bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, assuring that they are solidly behind him.

Speaking when they paid a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House, Enugu, the Director General of United Ovogovo Youth Forum, Chimaobi Ezema, maintained that the governor’s achievements in office in spite of the state’s lean resources and harsh economic realities in the country are remarkable and worthy of commendation.

Stressing that governance in Nigeria in the last seven years has been quite challenging, Hon. Ezema, on behalf of the group, applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the newly constructed state-of-the- art Flyover Bridge at T-junction, Nike Lake Road, Enugu, which has eased traffic congestion in the area and shortened movement time from Nsukka to Enugu.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for all you have done for Enugu State and Nsukka people in particular. We left Nsukka for Enugu for this visit around 11am and we are here in Enugu before 12noon unlike in the past when there was gridlock at the T-junction and we do spend over three hours there.

“That Flyover Bridge your administration constructed has reversed the case for road users and we are very grateful for this landmark project. This is just one of the numerous projects you did in Enugu, Nsukka, and for our people in the rural areas. We want to tell you that we are proud of you. We are satisfied with what you have achieved so far with the state’s lean resources, despite numerous challenges our country is facing,” he said.

Former Councilor, Henry Ikah, stressed that Governor Ugwuanyi’s achievements are countless and lauded him for constructing the hitherto abandoned Opi-Nsukka dual carriageway, with underground drainage system, which he said is “as deep as the height of a Two-storey building.”

Ikah equally hailed the governor for the construction of the 5,000-seat capacity Township Stadium at Nsukka, Type-3 hospitals across the state and other numerous development projects with the state’s meager resources.

His words: “Your Excellency, we are not ignorant of the fact that the resources available for governance in Enugu State is not up to one-third of the cost of the projects you have done and still doing in the state.

“We are also not ignorant of the hardship occasioned by the nation’s economic meltdown, COVID-19 and other challenges at the national level.