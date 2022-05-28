Youths of Enugu State under the auspices of “Enugu State Youth Frontiers (ESYF)” have thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is the State Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the emergence of Osita Ngwu, an engineer, with high entrepreneurial spirit, as the candidate of the PDP for Enugu West Senatorial District during the party’s Senatorial District Primary Election in the state.

In a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Ekenna Eneiga and Waziri Obinaka Udeoko, respectively, ESYF disclosed that Ngwu’s candidature justifies Gov. Ugwuanyi’s commitment to youth development in the state, stressing that “it is unprecedented in the annals of Enugu State that a young person emerged as senatorial candidate of the PDP”.

The youth group commended the democratic process that led to the emergence of Engr. Ngwu as the PDP senatorial candidate, pointing out that “his popularity is overwhelming and the people of Enugu West Senatorial District recognize his sterling leadership qualities as a philanthropist, reputable Engineer, Entrepreneur and astute politician”.

Recognising the immense contributions of Ngwu, popularly known as ‘RG’, towards the progress of the PDP in Enugu State, ESYF described his election by the delegates at the party’s senatorial district primary election held at Awgu LGA Headquarters, on Tuesday, as a well deserved recognition. The group said that the PDP senatorial candidate will bring his wealth of experience in the private sector, and his political life to bear in the discharge of legislative duties for the benefit of his constituents, the people of Enugu State and Nigeria.

“We are delighted that Ngwu in his 15 years working career as a young and dedicated Engineer in the Oil and Gas industry has garnered remarkable cognate experience, rising from Trainee Engineer to the highest level of Executive Director.

“These were years of an outstandingly successful career in the design, procurement, construction and management of Oil and Gas infrastructure in the upstream sector (Offshore and Onshore)”.

The group appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi, and the stakeholders and delegates of Enugu West Senatorial District for the confidence, solidarity and support they gave Engr. Ngwu to fly the PDP flag in his quest to represent the senatorial district in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly in 2023.

