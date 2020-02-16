A youth advocacy group in Enugu State, Coal City Youths Development Initiative (CCYDI), on Saturday, honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with an award of Leadership Excellence.

The award, presented to Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the group’s Town Hall Meeting on Governance in Enugu State, held at Villa Toscana Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu, was received on his behalf by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh.

Speaking at the event, the group’s Director-General, Comrade Johnpaul Anih, said the excellence award was in recognition of the governor’s “outstanding achievements in your service to humanity”.

Comrade Anih, who disclosed that the meeting was an opportunity for youths of the state to brainstorm and make contributions towards advancing good governance in the state, stated that

“the governor has been trying his best, given the availability of resources, to put up some good infrastructural development” across the state.

The Director-General added that the group appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for appointing youths into sensitive positions such as Chairmen of Transition Committees in some Local Government Areas, as well as his uncommon leadership style.

Comrade Anih stated “categorically clear that we are not fighting Governor Ugwuanyi-led administration, neither are we fighting the leaders of this state”, stressing that the youth body “actively seeks to partner with the government for better results”.

He explained that the “Coal City Youths Development Initiative is ardently and unequivocally committed to pushing for development and putting a call on accountability, open budgeting, public participation in governance, projects evaluation cum monitoring”.

Speaking on the forthcoming Local Government Elections in the state, Comrade Anih wished all members of the group who are contesting elections in their various political parties, success, and called on the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) to conduct fair, credible and rancour-free exercise.