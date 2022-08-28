One of the advocacy groups that championed the struggle for the creation of the state, Enugu State Development Association (ESDA) has paid glowing tribute to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for upholding the dreams of the founding fathers of the state.

Speaking during an event organised to commemorate the 31st anniversary of Enugu State at the Government House, Enugu, the President General of ESDA, HRH Igwe Ezeudo, Sir Abel Ogbonnaya Nwobodo, disclosed that the association is impressed with developmental strides and peace initiative in the state.

Igwe Nwobodo stressed that Governor Ugwuanyi’s accomplishments have stood him out as “a great leader, achiever, mentor, supporter and the pillar in which our state stands on.”

He, therefore, told the governor: “History will indeed be kind to you for your numerous achievements.”

Stressing on Ugwuanyi’s commitment to the association’s noble objectives, Igwe Nwobodo said: “Your support for, and contributions to the affairs of ESDA deserve public commendation. “

The ESDA President General stated that the event was to rejoice that Enugu State has clocked 31 years, pointing out that “the creation of Enugu State could not have been possible without the determined, unfailing and selfless efforts of the members of WAWA State Movement.”

Disclosing that ESDA replaced WAWA State Movement following the creation of Ebonyi State, Igwe Nwobodo maintained that “the members of ESDA being conscious of the aims and aspirations of our founding fathers, and the need to continue to tell stories to our young ones, have reorganised our association and have brought it further nearer to our people by having local government and state executive committees and ward coordinators so that the grassroots can understand where we came from and where we are going.”

Stating that ESDA is fully concerned about development, the association honoured each of the 17 LGA chairmen as patrons in recognition of their excellent support and efforts in the development of the state.

In his anniversary lecture delivered at the event, titled “Enugu State at 31: Sustaining the Dreams of the Founding Fathers”, a Professor of History, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Dan O. Chukwu commended Ugwuanyi’s administration “for deploying the needed machinery of government to ensure equity and evenness in the distribution of amenities among the various communities in the state.”

Prof. Chukwu maintained that among the areas where Ugwuanyi has been scored a high mark since 2015 when he mounted the saddle, are in the provision of security services, generation of employment opportunities, creation of opportunities through Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, information technology and communication as well as enhancement of the people’s healthcare, among many others, saying, “These are all part of the indices for measuring sustainable development.”

Speaking, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed profound gratitude to the founding fathers of Enugu State for their vision, doggedness and tenacity towards the creation of the state.

Describing the founding fathers as “the true heroes”, the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, assured them that their sacrifices would not be in vain.