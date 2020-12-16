Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A total of 9, 591 cases of Coronavirus including 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been recorded by Enugu State since its spread in the state early this year.

Out of the 17 local governments in the state only two have not recorded any case of COVID-19.

Disclosing this yesterday to newsmen, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Obi, said out of the 9,591 cases, 7,489 cases have been treated and discharged.

Obi who said that the state had so far recorded 21 deaths added that 30 cases were still being treated at the various Isolation centres by the state government.

He noted that efforts were being made to ensure availability of testing centres in all local governments of the state.

On the effect on health workers, the Commissioner said that 187 health workers were hit by COVID-19 while discharging their duties.

Obi commended the state government led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for living up to its responsibilities in the provision of test kits, protective materials and drugs were necessary, adding that the state government had done all within its power to contain the spread and provide treatment and facility support to stem the tide of the disease.

He said, “We have received support from some Non- Governmental Organization (NGOs); World Health Organization; Red Cross among others. We now have a testing centre at the UNTH, Enugu. We have a private hospital that is also testing and we are in the process of reviewing how many more can be tested. There is a full fledged general hospital at Igboano in Nsukka among others.”

While noting that the disease was yet to go away, the Commissioner warned that residents of the state must continue to observe COVID-19 protocols to be able to help the state government reduce the rate of infections.

The state government he said had put in place machineries to monitor those who would be entering the state during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, while response teams have been activated in all the 17 local governments.