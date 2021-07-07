From Magnus Eze, Enugu

As fear of another wave of COVID-19 and even a new variant grips the nation, the Enugu State government has said that it is not leaving anything to chance.

Though the prevalence of the virus may seem to have been on the decline in the state, the government has advised people not to relax yet, as the virus had not been defeated.

In fact, the Enugu State government said the full-scale enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols would soon commence in the state.

To that effect, its Task Force on Coronavirus containment in the state has upped its sensitization programme to ensure compliance to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Enugu State Ministry of Health protocols.

The awareness campaign in phases had stopped over at strategic places within and outside the Enugu metropolis. Places and institutions with high human traffic, including departmental stores like Shoprite, Roban Stores, SPAR, Ogbete Market, motor parks and Aria/New Market were covered. Others were the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Peaceland College of Education, Enugu, Niger Foundation Hospital and Diagnostic Centre as well as commercial banks.

At the locations visited, co-chairman of the task force, Dr. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, appealed to residents to respect the rules for the sake of their health and society.

Aside from enlightenment, the team distributed face masks and hand sanitizers to the populace. Daily Sun gathered that those reached gained understanding of the preventive measures against COVID-19 and also increased knowledge on the coronavirus vaccine access.

Speaking at the places visited during the second phase of sensitization and monitoring of citizens’ compliance, a member of the task force, a public health expert with the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Chukwuma Igweagu, called on residents to adhere strictly to all stipulated protocol so as not to contract the disease.

One common feature in all the places visited was that wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing had been discarded by people. Igweagu advised them to always wear their face masks, wash hands under running water as well as sanitize them when water was not available.

Coordinator and Secretary of the Governor’s Task Force on COVID-19 containment in the state, Chris Amalu, who handed over the personal protective equipment (PPE) to establishments visited noted that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had directed them to do everything possible to stop further spread of the disease in the state.

Amalu encouraged the management of the facilities and institutions inspected to ensure that they promoted education on COVID-19 prevention among the students as well as the customers.

Responding, degree coordinator at Peaceland College of Education, Kevin Nwachukwu, who received the materials on behalf of the institution, thanked the governor and the task force for the gesture. He promised to ensure that staff and students washed their hands and as well wore face masks before entering the premises.

When the train stopped over at the IMT, Igweagu urged people to make themselves available for the second dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, which is ongoing in some designated centres in the state.

However, some cheery news came from the IMT as the rector, Prof. Austine Nweze, announced that they had produced 200 units of solar-powered automated hand washing machines and distributed to various ministries and parastatals in the state as part of their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The task force also took its sensitization campaign to Enugu North and Enugu West senatorial districts.

In Enugu North, the first port of call was Ogige Market in Nsukka Local Government, followed by the Orba World Bank Market in Udenu Local Government, where people were seen going about their businesses without face masks or observance of COVID-19 protocol.

In Enugu West, the Ninth Mile Park, Ama Breweries, Aqua Rapha and 7-Up Bottling Company, all in Udi Local Government Area, were also visited.

