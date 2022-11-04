by Isaac Anumihe

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi to represent him at the Conference of Parties 27 (COP27) as Head of Nigeria’s Delegation to the United Nations Framework Conference on Climate Change holding at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt from 6th to 18th of November 2022.

The Minister is expected to represent the President at High Level Sessions and also deliver Nigeria’s National Statement at Cop27 plenary, attend bilaterals and side meetings on Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan amongst other engagements.

As Chairman of Council of Ministers of the Pan African Great Green Wall (GGW), he is expected to host alongside the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and the Pan African Great Green Wall a high level meeting of member states on GGW.

Other ministers to attend alongside the Minister of Environment are Ministers of Federal Ministry of Water Resources Engineer Sulaiman Adamu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mahmood Mohammed Abubakar, Ministrer of Finance , Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Power , Engineer Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq and other heads of agencies of government.