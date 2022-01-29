From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has said it will soon commence operation pick the polythene bag beside you towards ensuring a clean and healthy environment in the state.

Hon Yakubu Kwanta, Commissioner of Environment and Natural Resources, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Saturday during the sanitation exercise, explaining that the Nasarawa State Government has vowed to sanction anyone caught dumping polythene bags on the street.

According to him, the ministry would soon lunch operation pick the polythene by your side to ensure that the state is clean.

“We are already drafting a proposal to be sent to the governor once it is concluded for his approval.

“Once the document is completed and gets the approval of the governor, it would be forwarded to the house of assembly as an executive bill.

“Once we have legal backing and the ministry will embark on aggressive enforcement of the law to keep the state clean,” the commissioner added.

On the assessment of the sanitation exercise, the Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by the resident.

He attributed the success of the January sanitation exercise to support from the security agencies, and awareness by the media.

He promised that the ministry would strengthen the level enforcement in subsequent exercises to ensure more compliance.

Meanwhile, a mobile court, handling environmental-related cases, has prosecuted 56 persons suspected to have violated environmental sanitation laws in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Prosecutor, Mr Abubakar Mohammed, who is also a Chief Environment Officer, told the court that the suspects were transacting their private businesses while the sanitation exercise was in progress.

Mohammed said that the offences violated Section 9(2), of the State Environmental Sanitation Law.

He urged the court to sanction them accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Judge, Mr Abdullahi Lande, convicted and sentenced them to six months imprisonment respectively with the option of a fine of between N5,000 to N50,000, respectively.