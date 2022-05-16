From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Nestle Nigeria Plc on Monday said it is committed to ensuring that none of its post packaging waste ends in waterways or ocean as its contribution to having a safe environment in the face of climate change realities.

Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, who stated this while fielding questions from participants at the opening of a two-week online intensive training for journalists reporting nutrition, health, business and environmental Issues added that all hands must be on deck to address some of the environmental issues facing the world especially Africa.

Nestle Nigeria Plc in collaboration with Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre had two years ago began a programme called “Advancing Nutrition, Health and Environmental Awareness through the Media” where journalists across the country and resource persons from within and outside the country are brought together to learn and share experiences with a few to have a better understanding of the issues as journalists educate the larger society through their reportage.

According to Victoria, her company was trying to ensure safe waterways and a clean ocean by way of collaborating with other critical stakeholders alongside the ecosystem including communities, government, media, manufacturing and recycling companies.

She said, “Nestle commits to ensuring that none of its post packaging waste ends in waterways or ocean. To make this happen, we are working with manufacturers and other stakeholders within the packaging ecosystem to develop new types of packaging that are more eco friendly.

“Second, we are also ensuring that Nestle is a part of the action to eliminate indiscriminate disposal of plastics and this we are doing through public education and awareness campaigns.

“Again, Nestle is a founding member of food and beverages recycle alliance. Nestle is not recycling but we are working with partners in the ecosystem by ensuring the recycling of plastic in the system by recycling companies to close the value chain which is to ensure plastic is recycled and of course, it is a work in progress as we look at the possibility of working with other recycling companies across all the states.

“We are also working with government at federal and state levels to ensure sustainable environmental practices”, she said.

As a result of an increase in the number of participants puts at over 300, this year’s training has been split into two streams to accommodate more journalists with the first stream already held between Monday y April 11 and April 26, 2022, while the second stream began today, Monday, May 16 to end on Friday, May 27, 2022.

According to the organisers, the programme is aimed at improving journalists’ skills on how to report their beats effectively and accurately in educating the public on the importance of eating nutritious food, living a healthy life as well as protecting the environment.