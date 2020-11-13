By Henry Uche

With the attendant environmental pollution associated with most Lagos residential areas, Paldini Estate, an initiative of Gate & Carter, is set to give fresh breath to the Lagos environs.

At a pre- launch address, the CEO of Gate & Carter, Tunji Olaseinde, said the estate allows homeowners to control thermostat, lights, audio speakers, TVs, security cameras, locks, lighting, and other home appliances through an Internet connection.

The CEO maintained that Paldini is an initiative of Gate & Carter, a consumer-friendly real estate company that offers excellent services in a bid to build the best communities for people to live and work in comfortably, noting that the launched holding on Saturday offers a 600sqm for N12.5M, 450sqm for N9.5M while a 300sqm for N6.5M.

Olaseinde revealed that the estate Located in Beachwood, Bogije, Lagos, Paldini offers homeowners an opportunity to manage home devices from one place while maximising home security adding that the land is 100% dry, making it environmentally friendly and suitable for all kinds of buildings, a secure estate that promises serenity in a natural ambiance.

He cited electricity, good road network, gate house, perimeter fencing, play area, portable water, Victorian Style Garden, drainage system, ambulance and shopping centres as some of its distinguishing features.

“Paldini is a breath of fresh air, a secure and serene environment for your family to live and thrive. It is close to other renowned establishments and residential areas such as Lakowe Lake resort, Omu resort, Adiva Plainfield, Green spring Schools, Novare Mall, Merrigold Resort, Meridian Park Estate, Fara Park Estate and Eko Akete Ocean Garden.

“We saw gaps others couldn’t see and problems many were unaware of, so with this experience and knowledge, my team and I have been able to fill the vacuum with Gate & Carter. Among the noteworthy results of our consistency is Paldini, a future-proof home that keeps you the homeowner in charge while taking comfort straight to your fingertips,” Mr Olaseinde said.