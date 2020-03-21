Daniel Kanu

An environmental and socially-relevant non-governmental group, AWWASHNET has urged women in Lagos not to stand on the fence regarding the crusade against water privatisation by Lagos State Government.

Rather the group urged women to be at the forefront of the struggle to ensure that the Sanwo-Olu-led government is pressured to jettison its anti-human agenda, insisting that water is a human right as declared by the United Nations.

The group made the call during the week when they visited Adepeju community in Bariga Local Government Area of Lagos State on awareness tour to sensitize the women on the need to rise and take up their positions in the community by making sure that their rights to water are not denied them.

The activity was in continuation of the commemoration of the International Women’s Day with a theme: “I am Generation Equality: Realizing women’s rights”.

Speaking during the mobilisation expedition, which had a large crowd of women in attendance, Lady Vickie Uremma Onyekuru took the participants on memory lane on the exploits of Lateef Jakande, one time governor of Lagos State, who during his tenure made safe water available in the communities.

She said the deviation to privatise water came into the picture in 2014 during the tenure of the former governor, Babatunde Raji Fashiola but was vehemently resisted, adding that despite this, Sanwo-Olu appears bent on executing the plot.

In her contribution, Veronica Nwanya, told the women that the purpose of the gathering was for women to have one voice because women are the most hit when it comes to making water available for the family, cooking, washing, bathing especially in this time of Coronavirus, saying that without water, the regular washing of hands will not be easy to prevent the disease.