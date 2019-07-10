Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A professor of Chemistry of the Vaal University of Technology (VUT), South Africa, Eliazer Bobby Niadoo, yesterday, said no chemical can effectively clean up the proposed clean up exercise of the Niger Niger Delta water, submitting that the water will return to its hitherto natural state as such exercise would only amount to efforts in futility.

Niadoo cautioned that precautionary steps should rather be taken to ensure a natural environment is not polluted instead of making fruitless efforts to bring such polluted gifts of nature back to normal.

This was just as a professor of Industrial and Macromolecular Chemistry and Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Olayide Lawal, urged the Federal Government to be more committed to funding science-based researches and procurement of learning facilities in the universities to develop the nation’s science and technological sectors.

In the same vein, a professor of Dance and Performance Aesthetics, Bakare Ojo Rasaki, charged scientists to be committed to serving humanity rather than working towards self-successes.

The dons made the remarks during the FUOYE 2019 International Science Conference, on yesterday.

The conference was themed: “Innovation and Advancement in Nanonscience and Nanotechnology.”

Naidoo who delivered a lecture entitled: “Nanoscience: Application and Techniques,” noted that industrial activities have led to a continuous shrinking of clean water, signalling a gradual extinction of the human race if not checked.

He posited the application of nanoscience as elixir to the environmental challenge.