By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State government has read the riot act to market operators across the state over violation of environmental protection law, with emphasis on punishment for anyone caught breaching the law.

The warning was issued by the government through the Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, at a seminar organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), in collaboration with the state Ministry for Local Government and Community Affairs, for market leaders in Badagry Division.

He disclosed that, so far, over 80 persons had been arrested and convicted for breaching environmental protection laws in the state.

Odumboni, however, condemned the attack on the agency’s officials at Agboju Market, which led to the death of one of its personnel.

Speaking at the event, the wife of the governor of the state, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, also charged market leaders in the state, to ensure proper sanitation and security of the markets.

The seminar, the fourth in the series, was part of the efforts to put the welfare, safety and security of market men and women on the front burner.

The governor’s wife, who was represented on the occasion by the wife of the deputy governor, Olurremi Hamzat, said it was common knowledge that health and environment had been listed as the second pillar of the administration’s agenda for sustainable environment.

