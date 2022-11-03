The International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), said that its permanent Africa Regional Office complex and 10,000 capacity International Conference Centre would be located in Uyo.

The African Regional Co-odinator, ICLI, Mr Prince Owoh, Jr, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Owoh said that the move was announced by the LCLEI, Canada, based on the state’s sustained cleanliness, performance ratings and safe havens for investments.

He said that the process leading to the project location began in May in Malmo, Sweden during the ICLEI World Congress.

According to him, a resolution was passed on August and Uyo was chosen by the world body, out of other cities including Cape Town and Kigali.

“There were four cities nominated for the location of the complex and international conference, including Uyo, but Uyo was chosen for the location.

“The ICLEI world body that made the selection were the Global Executive Council (GEXCOM) and Regional Executives Committees (REXCOM).

“It is composed of nine regions. The project is part of the global strategy and policy frameworks for five years, 2023 to 2028 strategic action plan. “It is one of the key projects on climate adaption and knowledge exchange (CAKE),” he said.

Owoh said that the effort would add tremendous value to the state and Nigeria as well.

“This will also play host to the annual African Regional Conference and activities that will attract to the country over 1,250 towns, cities, countries and organisations to the state.

“It will also promote ecotourism and boosting the revenue based of the state and the Nigeria at large.

“This is in addition to show casing the cultural homage of the people,” he said.

He said that the ICLEI was an umbrella body of over 2,500 local and regional organisations committed to sustainable environmental development worldwide. (NAN)