Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

EKITI State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, on Saturday stopped a football match that was going on while monitoring February edition of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

The Deputy Governor’s security team also seized the keys of some motorcyclists and motorists who violated the environmental law by moving around during sanitation hours.

All the drama happened when Egbeyemi was on his way to communities in Gbonyin Local Government to monitor compliance with the environmental sanitation.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi also promised that the state government would go tough with owners of houses without toilets saying such a situation could trigger an epidemic.

The Deputy Governor had to alight from his vehicle to stop some youths who were playing football at a secondary school located along Poly Road in Ado-Ekiti describing their action as a violation of environmental sanitation law.

Egbeyemi counseled the youths to always stay in their houses and clean their surroundings during sanitation hours after which they are free to come out and be engaged in their lawful businesses and activities.

The youths begged the Deputy Governor to temper justice with mercy after which the state’s number two citizen released their ball earlier seized and pardoned two of them arrested on the spot by ordering their release.