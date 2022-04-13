From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group of environmentalists have called for unity among oil and gas communities in the Niger Delta to forge a common front as part of efforts to tackle unfair treatment, injustice and environmental degradation being enthroned by oil communities in the oil-rich region.

The environmentalists spoke at one –day Community Environmental Monitoring Training organised by the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) for participants from Iwhrenkan community in Ughelli South Local Government Area and Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area held at Domaris Garden Suites Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Executive Director, We the People, Mr Ken Henshaw speaking on the topics, Petroleum Industry Act(PIA) and Resourced Communities, and the Fate of Oil Producing Communities amidst Divestment Drive said the PIA passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari does not hold any hope for the people of the Niger Delta region.

According to him those celebrating the PIA as landmark legislation do not take in cognisance that the PIA has subtly robbed oil and gas communities over benefits that should accrue to them.

Henskaw disclosed that contrary to reasons being given by oil companies over the divestment of their assets in the Niger Delta region, he said the oil companies are leaving because Nigeria’s oil is drying up and the oil firms do not want to be held responsible for the decades of destruction visited on the environment in the Niger Delta region.

He called for a concerted action of unity from communities to demand that the oil firms do the right thing before they leave the region.

“Unity is key for oil communities in the Niger Delta region to demand that every land despoiled should be restored. We must demand that the environmental assessment carried out in Ogoni should be carried out throughout the Niger Delta. We must also demand that an health assessment of the impact of oil should be carried out,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Henshaw while answering questions from the participants agreed that National Assembly members from the Niger Delta are not representing the people and called for a change in the framework to recall non-performing lawmakers.

Also speaking, the programme officer of Environmental Rights Action (ERA), Mr Morris Alagoa said environmentalists are standing by the communities to ensure that they are not alone.

According to him the training is important as it would help the community people to be sensitised enough to report destruction of the environment by oil companies

He however cautioned against fabrications noting that in environmental activism facts are sacred, just as in journalism.

“There is no need to embellish. We are dealing with evidence based facts for the good of our communities and the people of the Niger Delta,” he added.

Two participants, Ebikinei Olivia and Efeturi Omoberayen from Agudama- Ekpetiama and Iwhrekan communities respectively commended the organisers for empowering the people with knowledge for the greater food of oil and gas communities.