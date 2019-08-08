Tony John, Port Harcourt

Environmentalists across the African countries have maintained that the only way to fight climate change and create a better environment for the people in the continent and world at large, is for the governments to allow and encourage the ongoing call for renewable energy against fossil fuel energy.

They made the call yesterday, at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Oilwatch Africa, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking at the meeting with over 15 African countries representatives, Nnimmo Bassey, director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), said African environment has been destroyed by fossil fuel extraction, which has affected the natural resources that would have been an alternative to livelihood.

Bassey insisted that the continent, especially Nigeria, no longer needs fossil fuel as the world is already moving to renewable energy.

The HOMEF director disclosed that the aim of the meeting was to pool ideas that would awaken the African governments to make policies that would encourage the renewable energy, which has no threat on the environment.