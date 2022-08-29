Some environmentalists have advocated the need for a reduction in emission footprints as part of the solution to the current global economic and environment crises.

The environmentalists advocated this at the 6th edition of the Africa Cleanup Conference in Calabar, with the theme “The People, The Planet, The Green and Circular Economy.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day conference which climaxed on Sunday with an award ceremony and dinner night saw the various speakers listing the benefits of moving from linear economy to circular economy.

The environmentalists highlighted the need for a concerted effort to change the present statutory by both the government and private sector in a bid to ensure a safety environment and healthy well-being of the citizens.

One of then, Mr Chidiebere Emmanuel, said that the present economy of take-make use-dispose was no longer sustainable as the economy had become large when compared with the natural ecosystem.

Speaking on the topic: “Existing Relationship Between Green Economy and Circular Economy: Leveraging on Opportunities for Growth and Expansion,” he pointed out that Green and Circular economy were the way out.

Emmanuel said that the impact of COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of the relationship between man and nature.

According to him, nature is in crisis and thus placing human and planetary health at risk.

“It reminds us that the profound consequences to our well-being and survival that can result from continued biodiversity loss and the degradation of ecosystem.

“It also reflects the fact that the risk of emergence and spread of infectious diseases increases as nature is destroyed,” he said.

Emmanuel said that changes that would ensure the well-being and economic prosperity of the present and future generations in a healthy environment were needed.

“That change is Green Economy one that can generate growth and improvements in the people lives in ways consistent with sustainable development.

“Green economy is now seen as a potential solution to the current global environment and economic crises and a potential mechanism by which sustainable development might be achieved,” he explained.

Similarly, Ms Temitope Dosumu, Commercial Manager of Geocycle, a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa Pls, said there were numerous inherent benefits of waste recycling.

Dosumu, who spoke on the topic: “Circular Economy: Managing Waste Through Co-Processing” said that of the 58 million tonnes of waste generated annually, 90 per cent were not properly dumped and thereby causing environmental challenges.

According to her, “Geocycle manages more than 10 million tonnes of wastes annually thus making a tangible contribution to bringing society a step closer to a zero-waste future.”

She said some of the inherent benefits of waste recycling were job creation, technological development and safer environment, among others.

In his submission, Dr Ola Oresanya, who spoke on the topic: “The Role of Government in Driving Green and Circular Economy,” advocated that private sector should be the driver of the process.

“Government cannot be the regulator and driver of the process,” he said. (NAN)