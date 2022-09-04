From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Consul-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Mr. Chimezie Okeoma Ogu, has called for greater cooperation between the Federal Government and the People’s Republic of China.

Ogu made the call when the Vice Mayor of Shanghai Municipal Government in the People’s Republic of China, Ms Zing Ming, granted him audience in Shanghai.

Ogu further called on the Chinese authorities to consider Nigerian airline, Air Peace, to be granted approval to fly into Shanghai airport.

“During the meeting, the Nigerian Consul-General requested greater cooperation and sharing of technology and ICT knowledge and skills between Nigeria and China.

“Also, the envoy, among other things, canvassed that his host consider Nigeria airline, airpeace to be granted approval to fly into Shanghai airport,” the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China said.

Ogu, since his arrival in China, has been campaigning that the Chinese companies doing business in Nigeria should adopt good practices as obtainable in China by providing the best of modern infrastructure facilities in Nigeria.

In July, 2022, Ogu announced that the Federal Government and the People’s Republic of China, have concluded plans to partner on the improvement of the standard of films produced in Nigeria and other African countries.

He said as a result of the partnership, both countries will ensure the improvement of capacity building and provision of high-resolution technology equipment.