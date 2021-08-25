Nigeria’s ambassador to Ukraine, Shina F. Alege has said the increasing independence among countries at different levels of social, political and economic development in global village today compels a new form of bilateral relations between Nigeria and Ukraine.

He spoke during the presentation of Letter of Credence to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Alege said the new relationship should be based on the principle of mutuality of interest and benefits, shared responsibility and genuine partnership, which both share.

He noted that though the two countries are reasonably apart geographically, they are endowed with a number of common attributes such as regional status, strategic location, natural resources and cultural affinity.

The envoy believes Nigeria and Ukraine can play a pivotal role in the equitable management of global wealth industrial and developing countries. He said working together, Nigeria and Ukraine could achieve greater heights in bilateral and multilateral relations for the well being of their citizens.

Alege assured Ukrainian investor of a friendly environment in Nigeria, pointing out that Nigeria’s development and sustainable democracy is based on the rule of law, respect for human rights and fundamental freedom.

He told Zelensky that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration have put in place various measures to attract investments as Nigeria’s investment climate is full of opportunities ranging from oil and gas, solid minerals, agriculture, metallurgy, defence cooperation, science and technology among other viable sectors.

Alege said the present low volume of trade between the two countries does not reflect the enormous potential available in the two countries economy and the desires of the leaders.