The Consul-General of Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria, Jan Van Weljen, has commended the Business School Netherlands (BSN) flagship Center in Lagos, in a first and historic visit to learn more about the school’s operations in Nigeria. He described his experience as “fantastic” and the BSN study center as “a center of excellence.”

The envoy was warmly welcomed and taken on a tour by Professor Lere Baale, the Country Director of BSN, who expressed appreciation for the immense support offered by the Consulate to students and graduates of the school over the years.

The Consul-General was taken on a tour of the center after which he participated briefly in an MBA workshop. The business school shared with him details about the fast growth of the business school, noting that 1,745 Nigerians have enrolled for MBA program and 679 have graduated since 2004 till date.

Business School Netherlands is a leading provider of Executive Business Education worldwide. BSN was established in 1988 in The Netherlands and has grown its presence in 16 Countries. The school has graduated over 5,000 Executive MBA holders from over 1,200 firms in over 55 countries. It has worldwide accreditations reflecting her commitment to exceptional global quality standards. “Our vision is to develop world-class leaders, and our ambition is to be an enabler in the development and success of leaders and organizations worldwide; through unique pragmatic practical Action Learning programme providing answers to current leadership issues,” Prof. Lere Baale said.

The visit culminated with a lively discussion with facilitators and key members of staff on how the business school is addressing the challenges facing businesses in Africa, using the Dutch model of practical education.

In his response, the Consul-General said, “I am impressed by the world class standards I have found in the Business school Netherlands. This Dutch Inspired Education model aimed at innovative and practical approach to business administration and development is commendable. The Dutch are known for their disciplined approach to life and practical approach to education. I believe the Dutch model of business education is the best for a typical economy like Africa. That the Business School Netherlands has been able to replicate the Dutch model in this center of excellence is worthy of our commendation.” He assured the school of the continuing support of the consulate.