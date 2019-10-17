Viashima, Jalingo

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Hassan Ardo, has called on the Taraba State House of Assembly to commence the process of impeaching Governor Darius Ishaku.

The envoy is accusing the governor of gross violation of the constitution, misappropriation of funds and incompetence.

He stated this, yesterday, in an interview with journalists in Jalingo said it would amount to great misrepresentation of the people if the House reneges in its responsibility to impeach the governor.

Ardo faulted the governor for the continuous use of caretaker chairmen for the administration of councils.

“The tenure of the current local government chairmen expired about two years ago. Yet, rather than conducting elections, the governor has continued to retain them against our constitution and without the permission of the House of Assembly

“The government since its inception has allocated billions under the guise of awarding contracts. Unfortunately, we cannot see any of the projects anywhere.

Look at the Jalingo-Pantisawa, Sukundi- Wukari, Yerima-Gassol roads, these are projects that contracts have been awarded and funds released and yet there’s nothing to show for it.

“The Elephant Green House project that gulped over N2 billion, what benefits have we derived from that investment. That is to tell you it is merely a conduit pipe

“Southern Taraba has been engulfed in crisis since April, the governor has failed to bring it under control. This man is not capable of governing Taraba. He is grossly incompetent, and violates the constitution without remorse. I call on the House of Assembly to wake up to its responsibility and commence the process of impeaching the governor before he sinks the state completely.”

But Senior Special Adviser to the governor, Mr. Bala Dan Abu, taunted the envoy as expressing the grief of the All Progressive Congress (APC) which have suffered great electoral losses in the state.

“The APC has suffered great losses and it is only natural for them to try to destroy the person at the centre of their defeats. Mind you, Taraba receives one of the least allocations from the federation account.

“We have a lot of crisis to contend with; most of the monies that would have been channelled into development is spent on security.

The government has done very well in education, revamping of moribund companies, employment and empowerment schemes.”