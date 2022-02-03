From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Nigerian High Commissioner to the Republic of Zambia Nwannebuike Ominyi has acclaimed Minister of Foreign Affairs Chief Geoffrey Onyeama for clearly repositioning Nigeria’s foreign image in the comity of nations.

Ominyi, who chose the 66th birthday of the minister on Wednesday to extol the minister’s virtues, described him as a consummate diplomat who has deployed his “wisdom, energy and mind in the management of our nation’s foreign policy which has oiled our international relations across the globe.”

He noted that the minister’s present age was like an extra golden age, noting that it was indeed, an event worthy of celebration especially as testimonies abound that it has been a fruitful journey.

The envoy said: ‘At 66, you have trailed the blaze in both private and public life thereby stamped your name on the golden plaque of history.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘I have no doubt God will continue to give you more strength and wisdom to accomplish your divine mission on this plain.

‘Your 66th birthday is just the beginning of greater laurels.’

He wished Onyeama a longer life and good health to the glory of God and the benefit of his family, friends, associates and the country.