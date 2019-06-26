Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr Alexei Shebarshin, has hailed the Senator representing Abia North in the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, over his interest in the Russia-Nigeria diplomatic ties.

The envoy gave the commendation when he received the former governor of Abia State in audience at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Abuja.

Shebarshin further expressed the hope that other notable Nigerians like Kalu would join hands in the building of the Russia-Nigeria ties for the prosperity and wellbeing of both countries.

“I am very grateful to His Excellency, Senator (Mr) Kalu. We had a very nice and fruitful discussion. I see in His Excellency a very good partner and a well-wisher of Russia.

“I hope very much that we and other people in Nigeria, whose friendship we cherish, will work together for the prosperity and wellbeing of Nigeria and Russia. Together, we can achieve a lot,” Shebarshin said.

Earlier, Kalu said the visit was to familiarise himself with the culture of Russia and also to be in tune with the improvement of relations between Russia and Nigeria.

Kalu noted that Russia and Nigeria have existing diplomatic ties, adding that his visit to the Russian Embassy was to build on the already-established relationship.

“With an ambassador like this, we need to continuously make new friends and build a new relationship in business, culture, and all aspects of life.

“Russia has done well, coming out of socialism to become a world player both in the economic sphere and politics.

“What President Putin has done in a very short time is a very commendable initiative for which many leaders have failed to do. So, I am very, very impressed,” Kalu said.

Kalu, however, urged both countries to explore new areas like minerals, oil and cash crops where both countries can have excellent cooperation.

Kalu assured the envoy that whenever any Russian delegation is in the country, he would ensure a visit to his palm plantation in Abia State.

“They might be interested. We have almost 9,000 hectares of land. No farmer has that kind of land in the eastern part of Nigeria. So, we will continue building relationships,” Kalu stated.