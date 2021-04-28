From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The High Commissioner-Designate to the Republic of Zambia, Ambassador Nwanne Ominyi, has pledged to ensure an increase and more fruitful bilateral relations between Zambia and Nigeria.

Ominyi stated this during a reception organised in his honour by his friends in Abuja.

Ominyi noted that Zambia and Nigeria already had a robust relationship which will be finetuned for better results.

He urged Nigerians, especially businessmen to be ready to do more with Zambia as he would work to ensure an increased trade volume.

Ominyi pledged not to let President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation down, even as he pleaded with all Nigerians to keep their faith strong in an indivisible one Nigeria, saying that the present challenges were temporary.

In his remarks, Zambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Samuel Jere, noted that there were many Nigerians in Zambia doing legitimate businesses just as there were many Zambians in Nigeria.

Jere noted that the two countries inter-marry and do many other things in common, wishing Ambassador Ominyi a pleasant stay in Zambia.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Administration and Training, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr Steve Egbo who led Ominyi’s group of friends to the reception, said he had no doubt that Nigeria will find a good representative in Ominyi.

“He is forthright, a dogged fighter and great mobilizer. We are sure he would deploy all these abilities to work for Nigeria in Zambia,” Egbo said.

The event had in attendance, dignitaries from the diplomatic community and notable politicians.