Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Nigerian envoy to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Alhaji Hassan Ardo Jika, has raised an alarm over plans by a clique of prominent Nigerian to destabilise the country.

Ambassador Jika told newsmen, in Jalingo, capital of Taraba State, yesterday, that the sporadic killings, kidnapping and armed banditary in almost all states of the North were “machination of these individuals who are bent on giving this administration a bad name in order to achieve their selfish objectives.”

He added that the killings and kidnappings were diversionary measures to distract the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in its fight against corruption, and added that this class of individuals, who are potential culprits, would do everything humanly possible to evade prosecution.

“From Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara,Sokoto, Kebbi, Abuja, Benue, Plateau, down to Adamawa and Taraba the North seems to be under siege of bandits, kidnappers, insurgents and above all, ethnic and religious violence.

This is a deliberate ploy by some prominent Nigerians to destabilise the North and distract the federal government from providing meaningful development for the people.”