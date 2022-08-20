The Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Clara Pulido-Escandell, on Friday called on Nigerians and Cubans to further leverage on the bilateral relations between the two countries in the past years.

Pulido-Escandell who made the call during the 15th International Arts and Crafts Expo in Abuja said that the bilateral relationship between the two countries should be improved with more collaborations.

She said these collaborations could be in the area of music, culture, health, education, tourism, arts and crafts production, to ensure the economy of the countries were boosted.

“ I want to seize this opportunity to encourage improved billateral relationships and collaborations between Cubans and Nigerians.

“ Already, we have a lot in common, but more can be done to give room for cultural integration and boost both countries’ economy.

“ From the Cuban embassy in Nigeria, it is important for us to continue to reinforce the existing relationship between the two countries,” she said.

Pulido-Escandell enlightened on the cultural ties that existed between Cuba and Africa especially Nigeria.

According to her the Cuban culture has its root in African especially the southern part of Nigeria.

“The Cuban culture came up from two main sources which were from Spanish and African roots, the southern part of Nigeria made very significant contributions to what is known as Cuban way of life.

“The most visible is the Yoruba legacy in Cuba. Also in the aspect of religion, a lot of Cubans are followers of African religion, they believe in Olodumare which is known in Cuba today as “Afrocuban religion,” she said.

According to her, the legacy of drums in Cuban music was fundermental as it was not possible to play Cuban music without some kind of rhythm associated to Nigerian drums.

She noted that Cuba and Nigeria had a lot in common like similar weather, cuisines and the processes of their preparation.

“The influence of Nigerian culture is present in Cuba in many ways, it is impossible to talk about the Cuban culture without the African root,” she said.

The envoy expressed her love for Nigeria as she said ” Nigeria is a very special country, no doubt, with more than 200million inhabitants, more than 300 tribes, beautiful geography, rich in mineral resources.

“There are so many potentialities in the area of culture, this is something the Cubans can learn from Nigeria, regardless of the numerous aspects of Nigerian culture Cubans have inherited.

“ I believe that the process of acculturation between the two countries will strengthen understanding and peace between the two countries.

“Together we can do a lot of things together, I also call on Nigerians to visit Cuba for some tourism experience,” she said. (NAN)