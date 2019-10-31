Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria, Al-Hassan Conte, has advised African countries to pursue the concept of regional integration as part of measures to ensure sustainable peace, security and development on the continent.

He gave the advice, yesterday, when he delivered the graduation lecture for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 12, at the Department of state Services (DSS) National Institute of Security Studies (NISS) in Abuja.

He equally enjoined African states to pursue “economy scale” in trade and other areas of interest, for purposes of regional growth.

The topic was “Integration, Peace and Security in Africa: Challenges and Prospects.”

Warning that continental peace is threatened by terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, Al Shabab and others, he argued that regionalism will afford the continent the opportunity to mobilise available security architecture, as well as financial resources towards enthroning continental peace and order.

“Integration amalgamates member states into trading blocs that remove tariff barriers thereby affording them an opportunity jointly to address enduring and contemporary challenges to their peace and security, including migration and transhumance.

“Regionalism affords the application of protocols and agreements that promote the development aspirations that are aligned Internationally Agreed Goals, inc