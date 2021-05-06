From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Head of Nigerian Mission in Shanghai, China, Ambassador Chimezie Oguh, has warned businessmen in Aba, Abia State, to stop using unknown agencies to transact international business.

Speaking at the Aba South Constituency Summit, with the theme; ‘Enhancing small scale business opportunities between Nigeria and China in the Covid-19 Era’, Oguh said the warning was to avoid being defrauded.

He explained that most Nigerian businessmen were losing money to fraudulent businessmen in China because they transmit such funds through fake agencies rather than banks.

He urged businessmen who may want to import from China to expand their business knowledge and register their presence with the Nigerian Mission immediately they arrive China for business.

The Ambassador disclosed that the Nigerian Mission is always willing to protect the interest of Nigerian businessmen who register and do business in line with established laws of China.

In his words; “The summit is all about the fallout of business trust. The Aba businessmen have to step up the way they do their business; they should come together and use a platform to do their business. Don’t do your business using an agency to transmit money, use the banks. Register your company. If there is any fallout, you can go and complain. And legally, it can be tackled. That’s what is needed now, the world is moving fast”.

Convener of the Summit and member representing Aba South State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, explained that the event was held to seek ways to tackle complaints of fraudulent business practices between the business community in Aba and their partners in China.

“I convened the summit because of the present reality that there are preponderance of businessmen in Aba importing from China and there are travel restrictions. It has been difficult for them to go to China , it is no longer easy for them to conduct pre- shipment assessment and inspection of their goods”.

He regretted that most times, businessmen from Aba do not get to be delivered with the goods and specifications they have ordered, stressing that most of were shortchanged by people they do business with in China.