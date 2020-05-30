Former Nigerian captain, Vincent Enyeama, has spoken in glowing terms about Super Eagles and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi.

Akpeyi is having an exciting 2019/20 campaign with Chiefs, with the 33-year-old having since established himself as the first choice goalkeeper for Head Coach, Ernst Middendorp, this season.

The goalkeeper, who has overtaken Itumeleng Khune on the pecking order, has been integral to Amakhosi’s run at the top for the Absa Premiership league title, keeping nine clean sheets in the league, so far.

In an exclusive interview with Soccer Laduma, Enyeama said his compatriot, Akpeyi, has what it takes to succeed in Europe.

“I know him personally. I have been in the same national camp with him. I expect Idah Peterside and the media in general to hype up the players, not just Akpeyi. Often the media focuses on your faults, but they need to hype up the players, encourage and assist them to grow. You have the power to build players in a responsible way. I read reports that he (Akpeyi) has had an exceptional season with Kaizer Chiefs. Akpeyi can succeed at the highest level. The same applies to (Itumeleng) Khune. I wish them both luck and if they can look at me and consider that I succeeded in Europe, then what stops them from succeeding as well?” he said.

The Siya crew reported in the past weeks that there has been interest in Akpeyi’s services from Europe, although no approaches have been made for the player.