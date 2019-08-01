Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has sent message of appreciation to French Ligue 1 side Dijon despite his trial with the team not yielding the desired result; a short-term deal.

Enyeama who has not played competitively since April 2017 trained with the Dijon’s first team this week.

In a statement released on club’s website on July 24th, Dijon informed that “The former Lille goalkeeper, will train with the DFCO from Friday. He will also be present at the Vittel internship from Monday 29 to Wednesday 31 July.”

The Former Lille goalie earlier yesterday posted a picture of himself in an airplane with the caption “Man on the move.”

He also expressed his gratitude and excitement in another post on his Instagram account:

“I want to thank the people of DFCO @dfco_officiel for the warm and excellent reception and the opportunity they gave me to train with their first team. It was a wonderful period that made me realise that I can still play football at the highest level. I can still win matches.