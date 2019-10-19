Former Nigeria and Lille of France goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has thrown his weight behind new kid sensation, Victor Osimhen, to excel at the club.

Enyeama, who spent seven seasons with Les Dogues, made 118 appearances for the club.

On Thursday, Osimhen was named the Ligue 1 player of the month for September, becoming only the 10th player to win the award.

Meanwhile, Enyeama who is only the second Lille player to win back to back player of the month awards – the other being Eden Hazard – told www.brila.net what the 20-year-old forward must do to reach his full potentials.

“He is doing well, he only needs to keep his head down,” Enyeama said.