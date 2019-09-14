Former Super Eagles captain and first choice goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, has denied claims he turned down a chance to return in 2018 for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria had a goalkeeping crisis before the World Cup after Carl Ikeme was diagnosed with Leukemia, leaving the Super Eagles with no trusted experienced hands.

There was pressure on Coach Gernot Rohr to recall the former Eagles’ first choice goalie, who had retired from international football in 2015, and it seemed like it would happen.

However, the clamour went cold after news filtered from the Eagles camp that the veteran goalkeeper wanted to stay retired.

Enyeama has denied the reports. In a telephone interview on Brila FM, yesterday, the 37-year-old said nobody has contacted him since he announced his retirement from international football.

“Since I left Nigeria football in 2015, nobody has contacted me. All the things you heard about me turning down the Super Eagles is false, and I just didn’t want to exacerbate it by joining issues with those peddling the story,” he said.