Enyeama has been without a club since he left Lille at the end of his contract in 2018, and is set to prove his fitness in an attempt to earn a deal ahead of the 2018-19 season.

His last competitive match dates back to March 2018, when he played for Lille’s reserve team in the Championnat National 2.

Enyeama will be will tested by the Ligue 2 outfit from Friday through till July 31.

“Vincent Enyeama will be tested by the Dijon. The former goalkeeper Lille, will train with the DFCO from Friday,” read a statement from the club website .

“He will also be present at Vittel from Monday 29 to Wednesday 31 July.”

Enyeama was a member of the Nigeria team that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa before calling time on his international career in October 2015.