Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has commended former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien for selecting him in his African Team of The Decade list.

On Monday, Enyema was listed in Essien’s Africa’s XI of the decade which was published on BBC Sport. Some of the players selected by the former Chelsea star include Kolo Toure, Yaya Toure, Didier Drogba, Kalidou Koulibaly, Benoit Assou-Ekotto, Sadio Mane, Samuel Eto’o, Mohamed Salah, Medhi Benatia and himself.

The former Lille goalkeeper became Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper after his brilliant performance against England in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where he stopped stars such as David Beckham and Paul Scholes from scoring.

He was also in goal at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. The former Enyimba goalkeeper was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa after beating Burkina Faso in the final.

Reacting to his inclusion in a two minutes video clip on BBC World News, Focus on Africa, Enyeama said: “I lack words to express what I feel about being in your team, coming from a great player like you, Michael.

“Coming from this great star, one of Ghana’s best players of all time, I’m honoured, I feel great, it means the world to me.”

“There’ve been great goalkeepers Idris Kameni, the guy from Egypt Essam El Hadary, he was at the World Cup, there’s the guy from Uganda Denis Onyango, there’s your countryman Richard Kingston, all these people and you choose me? It means a lot, I really appreciate, and I’m honoured to be in your team.”