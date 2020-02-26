Chuks Onuoh, Aba

Enyimba FC of Aba coach, Fatai Osho, has said that his team is preparing hard and poised to take advantage of Sunday’s home match against Horoya Athletic Club of Guinea in Aba.

Enyimba FC of Aba, Nigeria is matched against Horoya AC, of Conakry, Guinea in the quarter finals of the Total African Confederation Cup and its first leg will be played in Aba on March 1.Osho said his team is working on some match strategies which he would not disclose because the team would like to win the home match to make their return leg match in Conakry on March 8 easy.

“We are doing our utmost best to ensure we play very well on Sunday because the Horoya team, we have to give it to them; they are a formidable team.

“Horoya FC is doing very well at the continental level and their local league.

“We will do our best to ensure we take our chances and get the desired result.

“We need to get a fantastic result here in Aba to make the return leg a bit easier for us and to see that we make it to the semi-finals,” Osho said.

Osho said although his team in recent past had been hamstrung by injuries, but it is picking up now and is lucky to have had “talented and well endowed players.”

He said that if a player is injured, such player could still have a great replacement to produce results from a match.

He added that Enyimba would give its best to get the points to move to semi- finals after the Horoya encounters.