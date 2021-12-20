The Libyan media reports that Nigerian giants, Enyimba International, has been knocked out of the CAF Confederations Cup, with the country’s representative, Al Ittihad, making the competition’s group stage instead.

Enyimba were scheduled to face FC Ittihad yesterday in the second leg of their playoff tie at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

The People’s Elephants had claimed a 2-0 victory in the first leg in Aba two weeks ago courtesy of goals from Sadiq Abubakar Ad- amu and Victor Mbaoma.

But CAF’s Appeal Committee, during the week, dismissed Enyimba’s petition request- ing for the return leg to be cancelled, played on a ground other than Libya, or postponed to a later date.

The Nigerian representatives were further advised to write to Ittihad and seek the Libyans’ consent in rescheduling the game’s kick- off date.

But Deputy Secretary-General of the Libyan Football Federation (LFF), Mohamed Qremida, as per the Libya Observer, has confirmed that Enyimba’s request arrived in Ittihad, but it was rejected.