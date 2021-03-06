Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football league duel involving Enyimba International Football Club of Aba and Eastern rival from Anambra, Ifeanyi Uba might not hold if reports coming from team captain, Austin Oladapo is anything to go by.

It was gathered host, Enyimba are demanding for rest ahead next Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup group opener at home to Egyptian giant, Al Ahly. The Elephant who were also pitched alongside South Africa Orlando Pirates and Algerian ES Setif will be aiming at lifting the continental trophy after emerging back to back winners of the CAF Champions League a trophy higher than the Confederation Cup several years ago.

Before now, the coach Fatai Osho side who were forced to a 1-1 away draw to Warri Wolves have witnessed a lot of work load which saw them involved in different qualifier duel before grabbing the continental ticket.

To further confirm the possibility of match postponement, IfeanyinUbah coach Uche Okagbue also stated he is yet to get a go ahead letter from the League Management Company (LMC) as he keeps his fingers crossed with his lads.

With a game to spare, Enyimba are currently 2nd position on the log while Ifeanyi Uba are currently 18th on the log, struggling to escape relegation.