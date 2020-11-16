Head Coach Enyimba of Aba, Fatai Osho, has reiterated that fantastic and well-grounded structure would make anyone to succeed at Enyimba, he describes the club as big institution with heart of tiger.

The Lagos born gaffer joined the ‘People’s Elephant’ as the assistant coach at the start of 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL season and worked with Usman Abd’Allah who was later shown the way after a couples of below par displays by the NPFL big wig. “The working environment at Enyimba is a delightful one bearing in mind where l’ve worked before. Here you have all the support needed with zero worries.

“In term of recruitments, quality players are coming in, the environment is so conducive, and they are serial winner. Every discussion is all about how you are going to win and they want to give support all the time to actualise the dream,” Sugar as he’s fondly called stated.

The former Crown FC and Remo Stars handler turned the strings of misfortunes suffered by the team with a renaissance aided by an eye-catching, easy-on-the-eye footballing style which lifted the most successful club in Nigeria from 13th position to 2nd on the log according to LMC Point Per Game PPG framework.