By Bunmi Ogunyale

Former African champions, Enymba FC of Aba has qualified for the group stage of the Confederation Cup following their 5-4 penalties win over Rivers United in Port Harcourt yesterday.

The People’s Elephant won the first leg 1-0 last week in Aba and Rivers United through Fortune Omoniwari, cancelled the deficit in the reverse leg at the Adokiye Amaesimaka Stadium just before the end of the first.

Both teams tried hard for headway in the second half but there was nothing to separate both sides after 90 minutes

The game proceeded into penalty kicks and it was Enyimba who prevailed 5-4.

Enyimba will today know who their group foes as the draw for the second-tier club competition will be conducted in Cairo.

Since its inception, no Nigerian team has ever won the CAF Confederation Cup but Enyimba will be looking to rewrite the history books this term.

For Rivers United, they would be disappointed they failed in their bid on the continent despite the promise they have shown that they are indeed ready to rub shoulders with the continent’s best teams.